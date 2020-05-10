Covid recovery road map ‘too slow’ for CQ

QUEENSLAND’S road map out of coronavirus lockdown keeps the hand brake on too long for crippled Central Queensland businesses.

That’s the call from Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll who was highly critical of the State Government’s announcement on Friday.

“While we welcome a timeline, it goes nowhere near what our struggling tourism industry needs to survive until June,” Ms Carroll said.

“It has not gone far enough, or restrictions eased quick enough, for our tourism industry or private sector operators.”

From 11.59pm on Friday, dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes will be allowed for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual re-opening (no bars or gaming).

Then during stage two of restrictions being lifted, effective 11.59pm on Friday June 12, dining-in will be permitted for up to 20 patrons at a time and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan.

Ms Carroll said while that easing of restrictions might be appropriate for south-east Queensland where there had been more coronavirus cases, it was “way too slow” for CQ.

“This is not relief for our region.

“This is a one-size fits all approach for Queensland.

“We haven’t had any new coronavirus cases in our CQ region for weeks.

“Think about Keppel Bay Sailing Club or Frenchville Sports Club. Ten or 20 people in the larger restaurants and clubs, I would argue that it would be barely worth opening because you wouldn’t even cover costs.”

Queensland moves into step one of reopening on Saturday.