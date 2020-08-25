Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
COVID threat: Who school teachers must beware of

by Jessica Marszalek
25th Aug 2020 11:35 AM
School teachers worried they can't social distance have been told to beware of their adult colleagues rather than the kids in their class.

A day after telling Queenslanders now was the time to start wearing masks in crowded places when they couldn't maintain distance, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said schools should be making sure its teachers were distancing from one another.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says school teachers need to beware of their adult colleagues, rather than students. Picture: Annette Dew


"We have to remember that schoolchildren, and we're seeing it again in the youth detention centre, are not the people at risk, are not the people getting it and are not the people spreading it," Dr Young said.

"So my advice in schools is be careful of the other adults.

"So in the tea room, in the playground, in the before and after school, it's the other adults that are the problem.

"In staff meetings - we've seen some outbreaks happen when staff have had meetings - that's the real risk.

"It's adults with adults that are the risk."

She said while children spread influenza, it appeared they were not spreading COVID-19.





