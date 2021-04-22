Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

COVID warning for Qantas crew

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Apr 2021 3:55 PM

Health authorities are working with Victorian-based aircrew over fears they "may have had contact" with an infected Auckland Airport employee.

The border worker tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said officials would now work with Qantas to "identify and assess" aircrew based in Victoria who could have been in contact with the infected case.

"Management of the Victorian aircrew will depend on the outcome of each crew member's risk assessment," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Some crew will be asked to test and quarantine for 14 days, others will be asked to test and isolate until they get a negative result."

Victorian health authorities were also contacting 520 passengers who arrived in Victoria from Auckland between April 17-20.

Anyone who travelled to Victoria from Auckland since April 17 should monitor for symptoms, isolate and get tested immediately should symptoms develop, it was advised.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health has published three exposure sites in Auckland.

Anyone who visited these exposure sites during the listed dates and times would need to get tested and isolate until they got a negative result and phone the Victorian Department of Health on 1300 651 160.

Originally published as COVID warning for Qantas crew

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus qantas travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coveted meat judging program alumni to meet at Beef 21

        Premium Content Coveted meat judging program alumni to meet at Beef 21

        Rural ICMJ Australia has trained almost 3000 people over the past 32 years, including industry leaders such as Meat & Livestock Australia chief executive Jason Strong.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        Rocky’s table tennis talent earns state selection

        Premium Content Rocky’s table tennis talent earns state selection

        Sport Honours follow strong showings at Queensland Senior Closed and Junior Table Tennis...

        • 22nd Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

        Premium Content Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

        News An teenager is due to face a Rockhampton court in June

        Drug bust after man smashes plates, cutlery into sink

        Premium Content Drug bust after man smashes plates, cutlery into sink

        Crime A man was busted with marijuana seeds and a homemade bong when police knocked on...