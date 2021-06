The incident occurred on the Gregory Highway just after 6pm. Photo: File

Fire crews and police attended the scene of a ute hitting a cow on a Central Queensland highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred northbound on the Gregory Highway near Emerald Downs Road just after 6pm.

The car occupants were not injured.

The cow remained in the middle of the road.