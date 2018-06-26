Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers.
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers. Susanna Freymark
News

Cow killed in crash: Police warning to farmers, drivers

26th Jun 2018 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

POLICE have urged farmers to ensure their livestock are secure after a cow died following a crash.

Richmond Police District officers and other emergency services were called to Wyrallah Road near Woodburn after a car struck a cow last night.

The car was destroyed but the young driver was uninjured.

Police attended to euthanise the badly injured cow.

"Farmers, please ensure your fences are intact and the gates are shut," the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Drivers, when on our country roads at night use extra caution.

"A black cow can seem almost invisible at night until it is too late."

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

    premium_icon Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

    News Woolworths forced to set record straight on plastic bag policy.

    • 26th Jun 2018 11:48 AM
    Rockhampton grocery shop closes its doors

    premium_icon Rockhampton grocery shop closes its doors

    Business The shop was being cleared out yesterday afternoon

    Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

    Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

    News Potential to lock in a national retailer

    • 26th Jun 2018 11:48 AM
    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    News He's lying in Rockhampton Hospital with no family by his side

    Local Partners