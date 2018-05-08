Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cafe Bliss barrister Hayley Butler with her Beef Australia creation.
Cafe Bliss barrister Hayley Butler with her Beef Australia creation. Jessica Powell
News

Cow-pacino art beefs up morning essential

by Jessica Powell
8th May 2018 3:21 PM

HELPING to get Beef Australia goers moo-ving, Cafe Bliss barrister Hayley Butler is putting a special touch on patrons' coffee.

Making it look effortless, Hayley whipped up the Beef Australia cow-pacino in no time at all.

"When you've been working in this industry for quite a few years, you pick up a few tips and tricks,” she said.

"You learn how to manipulate the froth and how quickly you have to do it.

"The best part is when you take it over to customers and see their reactions to the art.

"It's great to see how happy they get.”

beef australia 2018 business rockhampton dining out
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Police say deckhand 'could not have survived'

    BREAKING: Police say deckhand 'could not have survived'

    News The search for missing Sunshine Coast man Jeff Costar was suspended this afternoon.

    New research reveals high costs chipping away at CQ builders

    premium_icon New research reveals high costs chipping away at CQ builders

    News 'I worry as a small company that our phone will just stop ringing'

    • 8th May 2018 3:00 PM
    WATCH: What is your favourite part of Beef Australia 2018?

    WATCH: What is your favourite part of Beef Australia 2018?

    News Take a walk with us through the grounds of the expo on day two

    No vacancy at Rocky hotel despite 66 rooms in prime location

    premium_icon No vacancy at Rocky hotel despite 66 rooms in prime location

    Business IT once boasted a $2M turn over and hosted international guests

    • 8th May 2018 2:44 PM

    Local Partners