Cow-pacino art beefs up morning essential

HELPING to get Beef Australia goers moo-ving, Cafe Bliss barrister Hayley Butler is putting a special touch on patrons' coffee.

Making it look effortless, Hayley whipped up the Beef Australia cow-pacino in no time at all.

"When you've been working in this industry for quite a few years, you pick up a few tips and tricks,” she said.

"You learn how to manipulate the froth and how quickly you have to do it.

"The best part is when you take it over to customers and see their reactions to the art.

"It's great to see how happy they get.”