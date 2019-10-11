Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 6:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    Pauline backs exclusive company only for northerners

    premium_icon Pauline backs exclusive company only for northerners

    News You have to live in Bundaberg or above to reap the benefits of this deal

    • 11th Oct 2019 5:40 AM
    New housing rolling out around Queensland

    premium_icon New housing rolling out around Queensland

    News New housing promises to help address Rocky’s homeless issue.

    Central Queensland families cry out for change

    premium_icon Central Queensland families cry out for change

    News 80 concerned locals were at the Family Law Inquiry info session

    Cruz gets a new lease on life

    premium_icon Cruz gets a new lease on life

    News SOCIAL media users rallied last week, with around $300 donated for five-month-old...