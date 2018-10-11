'Cowardly criminal' has time added to rape sentence

A RAPIST described as a "cowardly criminal'' who sexually assaulted a sleeping mother in Far North Queensland in 2016 has had more time added to his 14-year sentence.

Derice Raymond Bert Amber, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to assaulting a corrective services officer at Stuart Correctional Centre in Townsville.

Amber was five weeks into a 14-year prison sentence for forcing his way into the woman's home at Mossman and sexually assaulting her as her child slept nearby.

He was high on ice after being released from jail two days earlier.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Janes said Amber was being escorted to a secure unit on December 6 last year and was walking slightly ahead of the guard when he turned around and punched him, unprovoked.

The guard lost part of a tooth and suffered pain and discomfort from the single blow.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Amber have nine months added to his rape sentence. He will not be eligible for parole until February 2, 2028.

Judge Julie Dick, during sentencing for the rape, which she described as a "degrading, horrifying experience”, said prospects for Amber's rehabilitation were low.

Amber's criminal history included convictions for rape as well as numerous property offences.