Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK221012ccourt6
Crime

'Cowardly criminal' has time added to rape sentence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAPIST described as a "cowardly criminal'' who sexually assaulted a sleeping mother in Far North Queensland in 2016 has had more time added to his 14-year sentence.

Derice Raymond Bert Amber, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to assaulting a corrective services officer at Stuart Correctional Centre in Townsville.

Amber was five weeks into a 14-year prison sentence for forcing his way into the woman's home at Mossman and sexually assaulting her as her child slept nearby.

He was high on ice after being released from jail two days earlier.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Janes said Amber was being escorted to a secure unit on December 6 last year and was walking slightly ahead of the guard when he turned around and punched him, unprovoked.

The guard lost part of a tooth and suffered pain and discomfort from the single blow.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Amber have nine months added to his rape sentence. He will not be eligible for parole until February 2, 2028.

Judge Julie Dick, during sentencing for the rape, which she described as a "degrading, horrifying experience”, said prospects for Amber's rehabilitation were low.

Amber's criminal history included convictions for rape as well as numerous property offences.

mossman rape stuart correctional centre tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New police practices to stop court delays

    premium_icon New police practices to stop court delays

    Crime Solicitors whose clients have serious charges have been advised of new practices put in place to cut down on delays and items missing in full police briefs.

    • 11th Oct 2018 2:00 AM
    Crash costs man car, two jobs and licence

    premium_icon Crash costs man car, two jobs and licence

    Crime Ute hit pole at 80km/h and flipped

    BREAKING: GKI resort development's potential buyer revealed

    premium_icon BREAKING: GKI resort development's potential buyer revealed

    Breaking A significant portion of Great Keppel Island is set to change hands.

    Fallen firefighters honoured at Remembrance Day service

    premium_icon Fallen firefighters honoured at Remembrance Day service

    News "Days like today bring it home and really make you aware...”

    Local Partners