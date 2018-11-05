Cowboys and girls saddle up for final round of 2018 rodeo

RODEO: Cowboys and cowgirls from across Central Queensland saddled up for two nights of action packed bull-riding fun on the weekend.

Around 800 spectators poured into the Great Western Hotel on Friday and Saturday night to watch the Young Guns and Top Guns season finals.

The Great Western's new manager, Denis Cox, said both nights went off "without a hitch” and he was pleased with the outcome of the 2018 closer.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was a really great atmosphere,” he said.

"It's grown from previous years which is fantastic.

"It was a really good season and the competition itself is going from strength to strength.

"Bull riding has been at the Western since around 1862. It's great to see the support it gets from not just Rockhampton but around Central Queensland, with riders travelling a long way to compete and watch as well.”

Crowd favourite and this year's Youth Bull Riding World Champion, Macaulie Leather, was destined to impress on the weekend.

The 17-year-old walked away from the final round with a first place in the Under 18 bull ride.

"Macaulie is a great rider and is a great addition to our region,” Cox said.

"It was good to see him ride on the night and he had a good fan base there as well.

"In the Young Guns on Friday night, it was good to see so many young up-and-coming riders.

"We try and support the young riders in our region and we're raising funds at the moment to send them over to America next year to compete.

"The knowledge they pick up and the things they learn in the heart of bull-riding, Texas, is amazing.”

The overall 2018 winners are to be announced Saturday.

Young Guns final round winners:

Rookie Barrel Race - Keeley Sibson. 14.128 seconds. U18 Barrel Race - Keeley Sibson. 14.170 seconds. Pee Wee Barrels - Mia Barron. 14.474 seconds. Rookie Bull Race - Brady Fielder. Rookie Saddle Ride - Lachlan Sullivan. U15 Steer Ride - Scott Stringer. U18 Jnr Bull - Macaulie Leather. 7-12 Poddy Ride - Dawson Foden.

Top Guns final round winners:

Bronco Riding Series winner - Lachie Sullivan. Open Bull Ride - Brady Fielder. U18 Jnr Bull - Ty Thomson. U15 Jnr Steer - Jake Winston. Saddle Bronc Ride - Jack Macknezie. 76 points. Open Barrel Race - Kristy Rodgers. 13.346 seconds. 7-U12 Poddy Ride - Alex Creevey. 68 points.