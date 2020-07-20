Menu
Paul Green looks on before the start of the round nine NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Sydney Roosters at QCB Stadium. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Rugby League

Cowboys axe set to fall on coach Green

by Phil Rothfield
20th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
Paul Green is on the verge of parting company with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The club is expected to make an announcement on his future this afternoon.

He is the third coach to lose his job this year, following on from Stephen Kearney at the Warriors and Dean Pay at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Cowboys have won just three from 10 games this year.

Green has won a premiership and made two grand final at the club but has missed the semi-finals the last two years, finishing 13th and 14th.

No decision has been made on his replacement, although there is talk the club is keen on Anthony Griffin taking over.

There had been reports Green had lost support from some senior players at the club in recent times.

Cowboys assistants Josh Hannay and David Tangata-Toa are expected to take over until the end of the season.

Hannay has been part of the Queensland Origin coaching set-up in recent years, while Tangata-Toa came through coaching the junior ranks at Penrith before moving north to the Cowboys.

