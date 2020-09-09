Menu
Mercy College defeated Mackay State High School 18-6 in the final round of the Cowboys Challenge. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

COWBOYS CHALLENGE FINAL: Watch Mercy v Ignatius Park

callum dick
9th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
A SEASON'S-WORTH of blood, sweat and tears will culminate in grand final glory or agony for Mercy College and Ignatius Park today.

The grand final of the Cowboys Challenge is upon us - and you can watch it live right here.

The deciding game of the premier U15 north Queensland schoolboys rugby league competition kicks off at 1.30pm.

This story will be updated with the livestream link closer to kick-off.

Before then, get acquainted with the two teams vying for grand final glory by catching up on our preview stories below.

Read more:

How Mercy quietly joined the schoolboys footy elite

WATCH: Mercy breaks Mackay High hoodoo to make grand final

MSHS v Mercy: 'The biggest rivalry of our lives'

