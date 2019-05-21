Granville to fight dangerous contact charge

Jake Granville will contest his charge at the NRL judiciary. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers)

COWBOYS hooker Jake Granville will face a nervous wait ahead of his judiciary hearing tomorrow.

The Cowboys confirmed on Monday they will fight a grade one dangerous contact charge handed down to the dummy-half.

Granville will face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night after being cited by the match review committee for attacking the legs of Eels halfback Mitchell Moses after a kick in the opening minutes of the Cowboys 17-10 win on Saturday.

With carry-over points Granville would have faced at least one week on the sidelines even with an early guilty plea.

A suspension will rob the 30-year-old of a final chance to push his case for selection in Kevin Walters' Queensland side which is to be announced on Sunday night.

It will also rob Granville a chance to avenge his early season slip up against Raiders powerhouse dummy-half Josh Hodgson.

The Englishman has been one of the form hookers in the NRL since making the move over from the United Kingdom at the start of 2015.

He was a key cog in the Raiders attack when the side defeated the Cowboys 30-12 at 1300SMILES Stadium in Round 4 this season.

Coach Paul Green is keen to keep Granville on the field. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Granville has been one of the big improvers for the Cowboys this season as he attempts to reclaim his scintillating 2015 form that led the club to its maiden premiership.

While he struggled to find his best form in the early rounds, the inclusion of journeyman Kurt Baptiste as a hooking option on the bench has given Granville renewed confidence and it is showing on the field.

"I just try to stay busy there and do my role for the team, I have been really concentrating on that and just getting my execution right with my passing and making my tackles," Granville said.

"In a way, I think I am taking a few steps in the right direction, but … I am just trying to concentrate on the simple things, the rest of it will look after itself."

The Cowboys will need to successfully fight Granville's charge at the NRL judiciary this week if the dummy-half is to take the field against the Raiders.