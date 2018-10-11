Cowboys signing spree continues with four new deals

THE Cowboys have continued their active push in the player market with confirmation four players have pledged their futures to the North Queensland club.

Tom Opacic, Dan Russell and Kurt Baptiste have signed with the club, while Javid Bowen also signed a contract extension.

Former Broncos player Opacic joins the club on a two-year deal for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The 24-year-old debuted for the Broncos in 2016 and has notched up 19 NRL games, including 10 for Wayne Bennett's side last season.

Russell also joins the club on a two-year deal, after an impressive season with the Souths Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup.

The 22-year-old centre adds depth to the Cowboy's outside back stocks, after the departure of club stalwarts Antonio Winterstein and Kane Linnett.

Journeymen hooker Baptiste has signed a one-year deal for the 2019 season.

The 27-year-old has played 70 NRL games for the Broncos, Raiders and Roosters.

Javid Bowen has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Cowboys.

The 25-year-old was an under 20s star for the Cowboys and has played 29 NRL games since debuting in 2016, scoring eight tries

Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr was delighted to have the quartet on board to bolster the teams' depth.

"Tom Opacic, Dan Russell and Javid Bowen give us much needed depth in the outside backs and complement the previous signings of Ben Barba and Nene Macdonald," Parr said.

"We are delighted to secure the services of Kurt Baptiste as we believed we needed a genuine hooker to work in tandem with Jake Granville.

"Kurt's form during his tenure at Canberra was excellent and I thought he was impressive this year for the Roosters in limited opportunities."