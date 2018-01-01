Cowboys selection caps top year for Rocky rep

EXCITING PROSPECT: Blake Moore will make his Queensland Cowboys debut next year.

TOUCH: Blake Moore will realise a sporting dream when he debuts for the Queensland Cowboys in the Elite 8 Series in Coffs Harbour in March.

He will join his brother Damon and six other Rockhampton players in the champion outfit which is gunning for a third state title at the prestigious carnival.

The new-look Cowboys women will be captained by Rocky's Tamika Upton, a key attacking weapon who made her debut in the Australian open women's team this year.

Australian rep Tamika Upton will captain the Cowboys women in the Elite 8s. Chris Ison ROK280117ctouch1

She will be joined by fellow Rocky reps Lydia Durkin and Jessica Bourke.

Blake said he was excited about lining up with the Cowboys next year.

"It's been a dream of mine for the last few years,” he said.

"I was really shocked; I wasn't expecting to be selected at all.

"It was something I was really striving for but I never expected it would happen as early as next year.”

It's been an incredible 12 months for the 18-year-old.

He was a member of the Australian under-17 boys team which won the Trans-Tasman Series 3-nil in January, the Queensland under-18 team which won the nationals in September and the Rockhampton Grammar School 18 years boys team that won the All Schools Touch Championships in October.

"I've definitely had a good year with touch footy but Cowboys selection is definitely the ultimate,” Blake said.

"It's the best carnival in the world and you're playing against the best of the best in the open men's competition so it will be awesome.”

Rockhampton's Blake Moore in the under-18 boys final at the 2017 Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Alistair Brightman

Blake, who started playing touch when he was nine on the urgings of friends in Emerald, said he wanted to perform at his best in Coffs Harbour.

"The Cowboys are going for three in a row so hopefully I can contribute when I get the chance.

"I'm sure I will be very nervous but I just need to let it happen and not over-think it.

"I'm sure the other boys will have my back so I just want to play my best and really enjoy the experience.”

Blake said his main goals were to produce consistent football and to continue improving his game.

"Hopefully I can make the Australian under-19 squad and in a few years be pushing for open selection, be it in the men's or the mixed team,” he said.

ROCKY REPS

Cowboys men: Jayden Benbow, Dan Withers, Dave Zanette, Trevor Moran, Damon Moore, Blake Moore, Jack Hughes and Mal Kenny.

Cowboys women: Tamika Upton, Lydia Durkin and Jessica Bourke; assistant coach Mitch Smith.