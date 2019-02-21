Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taumalolo is determined to lead North Queensland back to the top. Picture by Zak Simmonds.
Taumalolo is determined to lead North Queensland back to the top. Picture by Zak Simmonds.
Rugby League

Cowboys name star-studded line-up for trial game

by CHRIS HONNERY
21st Feb 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cowboys big guns Matt Scott, Jason Taumalolo and Jordan McLean will lead a star-studded North Queensland squad for their first trial match against the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.

Coach Paul Green has named a host of stars to feature in the Sunshine Coast trial game, which will also include premiership winners Jake Granville and Ethan Lowe.

Young gun Jake Clifford has been named in the halves alongside Te Maire Martin while Cowboys flyer Gideon Gela-Mosby has been named on the wing.

Junior Kangaroos representative Murray Taulagi will get his first hit out in Cowboys colours having been named on the wing.

Green said last week he would consider playing a more experienced side after flooding interrupted their preseason training.

"Had we not had the disruption or two weeks affected by rain, I'd probably would've played a a lot rookies but I'll get a gauge as to where we were at before the rain and then hopefully by the end of the week I'll have a clearer picture of where we're at as a team and a club," he said at the time.

"Potentially there might be some guys with a bit more experience that will probably play that wouldn't have got a game."

Cowboys team to play Titans: 1. Carlin Anderson, 2. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Javid Bowen, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Matt Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Ethan Lowe, 12. Mitch Dunn, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange 14. Kurt Wiltshire, 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Shane Wright, 17. Scott Bolton, 18. Francis Molo, 19. Tom Gilbert, 20. Reuben Cotter, 21. Tom Opacic, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Dan Russell

More Stories

cowboys nrl titans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Worker killed, four others injured in Moranbah mine accident

    premium_icon Worker killed, four others injured in Moranbah mine accident

    Breaking Four others have been taken to hospital with injuries after the incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier carrying 10 people.

    New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

    premium_icon New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

    Politics CQ police will now be better equipped to support their community

    Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

    premium_icon Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

    Crime He was fined over $2000 for oversized load

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G