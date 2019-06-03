Cowgirl toddler crowned champion at Ridgelands Show

GIVEN her "breeding” it comes as no surprise that Chloe Wehlow was judged champion in her division of Lead Rider class aged 2-6 years old at last weekend's Ridgelands Show.

That is of course until it is realised that Chloe is just two-years-old and what's more with about 12 months experience on horseback on her pony Zippy, 4.

Furthermore, Chloe at that ripe old age of 2 was runner-up at Ridgelands in the Under-8 class.

Chloe Wehlow on Zippy with dad Jared Wehlow, grandfather Greg Wehlow and mum Alisha Taylor at Ridgelands Show. Contributed

Chloe is the daughter of horse trainer Jared Wehlow and Mum is former leading Rockhampton jockey Alisha Taylor who these days is a valued track work rider each morning at Callaghan Park racecourse.

The youngster's bloodlines run much deeper than that when it comes to horseflesh.

Her grandfather is Greg Wehlow himself a former leading horse trainer as was his father as well.

Chloe Wehlow Contributed

On the female side of Chloe's pedigree her grandfather is Sunshine coast trainer Garnett Taylor who last Saturday went within a whisker or so of winning the GR 1 $500,000 Queensland Oaks (2200m) at Eagle Farm.

"I sent dad (Garnett) a message after Dawson Diva ran second and said Chloe did better than you today as she won,” Alisha Taylor chuffed.

The Ridgelands Show was not Chloe's debut on the show circuit as she had a recent placing to her credit at the Baralaba Show as well as riding at The Caves Show.

"She just loves the riding and being part of the Show circuit. It's hard to get her off Zippy that's how much she enjoys it. Sometimes she is led around the stables of an afternoon with Zippy for about two hours,” Mum Alisha said with a smile.

Proud father Jared intervened.

Chloe Wehlow and her grandfather Gary Wehlow with Zippy at Ridgelands Show. Contributed

"Yeah you have to bribe Chloe with an ice cream to get her off the pony without any drama. You have to laugh if you come and tell her that's enough on Zippy, she brushes you aside with signals from her hand. Produce an ice cream and that's a different story,” Jared said.

Explaining Chloe's natural affinity with riding and being on horseback both Jared and Alisha had a simple explanation.

"I suppose it is bred in her,” they said.

That's a horse racing certainty.