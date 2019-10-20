Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feature

LISTEN NOW: Podcast Episode Guide

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Oct 2019 2:54 AM

From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind that tragic day. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence.

 

LISTEN NOW

     iTunes Stitcher  | Spotify       

Episode 1 | Hell on Earth

Just before dawn, 21 strangers are brutally killed, leaving a tangled web of trauma and culpability in its wake.

 

BONUS: EPISODE ONE CONTENT

More Stories

cowper bus crash cowperpodcast cowper podcast grafton bus crash road crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

    premium_icon UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

    News Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones are predicted over the next several hours

    ‘High flying hypocrisy in Canberra this week’

    premium_icon ‘High flying hypocrisy in Canberra this week’

    News Columnist Paul Murray says he will ‘start listening to these politicians when they...

    BYTE ME: Is your internet up to speed?

    premium_icon BYTE ME: Is your internet up to speed?

    News Columnist Bruce Kerr clears up some of the confusion surrounding internet...

    GARDENING: Get the tropical look with palms

    premium_icon GARDENING: Get the tropical look with palms

    News ‘Even in dry times there is something about the tropical beauty of a cluster of...