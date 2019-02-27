Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

'Cows being slaughtered': Tragic reality of milk price wars

25th Sep 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I HAVE just heard a radio interview with a good, hard-working family who has been forced to send their highly productive dairy cows to be slaughtered, a heart-rending solution.

Why? Obviously the prolonged drought with little pasture left and the high prce for fodder has a substantial impact, but the very low price paid by supermarkets is the major blow.

Supermarkets determine the price, which means dairy farming is becoming unsustainable.

I believe most customers would be prepared to pay an increased price for milk if it was passed onto the farmer. Perhaps supermarket managers and buyers should go to the meatworks to see good dairy cows being slaughtered because of their callous behaviour.

BRIAN HENMAN, Toowoomba

More Stories

editors picks letter to the editor milk prices milk price wars supermarket price war
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: List of rehab sites considered

    premium_icon REVEALED: List of rehab sites considered

    News After months of speculation about the amount of locations considered, a list of addresses have been released

    • 25th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
    Repeat sex predator posing as child on social media

    premium_icon Repeat sex predator posing as child on social media

    Crime A SEX predator used Instagram and online chat room to access underage children and...

    • 25th Sep 2019 4:30 PM
    Major update on teen's mysterious death

    premium_icon Major update on teen's mysterious death

    News David Pham’s sudden death in April shocked the local community

    Stolen VG ute found, Hilux still missing

    premium_icon Stolen VG ute found, Hilux still missing

    News Police have located one of the stolen cars in North Rockhampton