Cows create careers: Young CQ grazier's ag aspirations

NEW KNOWLEDGE: Lucy Brown said the Cows Create Careers day gave her a better understanding of how the dairy industry works. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

LUCY Brown has always wanted a career in the agriculture industry so when Cows Create Careers came to town she jumped at the chance to head along.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar student attended the forum last Thursday with her Year 10 ag class.

Hosted by Dairy Australia, the program was aimed to promote dairy industry careers and industry information for students in years seven to 11.

Lucy, who comes from a beef cattle property in between Capella and Clermont, said the day gave her an insight into what she could expect if she had to work with dairy cows.

"I want to be a vet so now I know more about the dairy industry and more about how dairy cows perform,” she said.

"I thought it would be the same as our operation at home, just different procedures but now learning about it, it is very different to beef cattle.”

The young grazier said she always knew she wanted to go into the agricultural industry as she had been around animals all her life.

"We don't do dairy farming so that's why I really liked this topic.”