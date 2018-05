A MAN has rolled his vehicle on a CQ highway after there was cattle on the road this morning.

The man was travelling from Banana to Biloela on the Dawson highway when he rolled his Toyota landcruiser single cab ute just after 5am.

The incident occurred 20kms out of Biloela.

It is understood there was three cows on the road.

The male patient was transported to Moura hospital in a stable condition.