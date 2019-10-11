Cox Plate hopeful has jockey dancing for joy

Danceteria has jockey Jamie Spencer excited about the Cox Plate. Picture: George Salpigtidis

Danceteria has jockey Jamie Spencer excited about the Cox Plate. Picture: George Salpigtidis

IRISH jockey Jamie Spencer believes Cox Plate hopeful Danceteria is a more talented horse than his 2013 Mackinnon Stakes winner, Side Glance.

A regular visitor to Australia, Spencer is back for the first time in a few years to partner Danceteria - a son of Redoute's Choice - in the $1 million Ladbrokes Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, as a lead-in to the $5 million Cox Plate in a fortnight.

"We are hopeful," Spencer said.

"What Side Glance had in his favour was that he loved travelling … (but) Danceteria probably has more talent, but he still has to come here and show it.

"I don't think he has finished improving. He is trained by a Frenchman (David Menuisier) so they are patient with their horses.

"Obviously he had a very good run in the Eclipse behind Enable (fourth, beaten 5.3 lengths in July). He did well in Germany last time (first in July), but he comes here as an improving young horse."

But Spencer says the horse - rated a $10 chance with Ladbrokes to win the Cox Plate, with Japan's Lys Gracieux a $4.60 favourite ahead of Avilius on $5.50 - needs a fast pace.

"He waits in his races and is never quick from the stalls," he said. "I just hope there is some pace on, then he can challenge."

Danceteria is an $8 chance on Saturday.

Spencer will also ride recent Australian Bloodstock acquisition Raheen House - a horse that beat Enable in 2017 - in the Herbert Power Stakes.

"Raheen House is pretty adaptable, I've ridden him a lot over the last few seasons," he said. "We will just have to see how he adapts (to Caulfield). He can go forward or he can sit back if the pace is strong."

Ladbrokes has Raheen House a $10 chance on Saturday and at $21 in the Melbourne Cup.

