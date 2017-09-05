CQ academic's leading role

LEONE Hinton was a nursing student when she was drawn into the world of academia out of a desire to help people.

Now many years later, Dr Hinton has been recognised as one of the best leaders in Central Queensland.

Dr Hinton represented CQUniversity at the prestigious Capricornia Queensland Australian Leadership Excellence Awards on Friday in Rockhampton.

She was among six outstanding local leaders who received awards, marking them as outstanding and effective leaders in their respective categories and businesses.

Dr Hinton has been working and studying for the better part of 20 years, and is currently the director of strategic planning and risk management at CQUniversity.

She won the category of Leader/Manager.

"What the award means to me is that it is a shared award between myself, my family and the people that serve both the university and the community,” she said. "I would like to think this award was for the people in Central Queensland and Rockhampton, regional, rural, and remote.”

She said she turned to an academic career after originally working in the nursing field.

"I've had around 12 different jobs in the university,” she said.

"Not just in nursing but project manager, development, multimedia design, and back now in strategy planning and risk management.”

Education oriented, Dr Hinton was excited at the opportunity to put regional and rural areas of Central Queensland under the spotlight.

The awards are a perfect place for her vision, as a major goal of the Institute of Managers and Leaders is to show that great leaders don't just come from capital cities.

"I actually think we don't toot our horn loud enough,” she said.

"It's incredibly important to let people know that there's some superb managers out there, and they don't all live in Brisbane, they live in the bush.”

The awards were presented by the Institute of Managers and Leaders.

The institute's chief executive David Pich was overjoyed with the quality on display.

"The consistently high calibre of finalists and winners in regional Queensland shows that great leadership isn't only found in places like Silicon Valley or New York,” he said.

"And isn't limited to the capital cities like Sydney or Brisbane.”

Winners of these awards will become finalists in the Queensland State ALEAs to be held this month in Brisbane.

On a capital city stage in front of the whole state, Dr Hinton's message of regional representation will surely be heard loud and clear.

The Institute of Managers and Leaders, previously known as the Australian Institute of Management, has being holding leadership excellence awards for 28 years.