CQ accused criminal of interest to Border Force

A Central Queensland woman who is the interest of the Australian Border Force has criminal records in both New South Wales and Queensland.

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe pleaded guilty on May 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to five counts of failing to appear in court and one of contravening police requirement to provide identifying particulars.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said Honeycombe had a criminal record in New South Wales dating back to 2012 and was wanted on a warrant in the southern state.

He said her Queensland criminal record dated back to 2009 and she has eight sets of offending currently before Queensland courts.

The court heard Australian Border Force was interested in Honeycombe, who was a temporary visa holder from New Zealand.

Sergeant Phillips said Honeycombe had four prior convictions for failing to appear in Queensland courts.

Her current charges include common assault, public nuisance, enter dwelling, fraud and stealing.

All five counts of failing to appear were from the same day at Biloela Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Honeycombe had appeared in court regularly until all her matters were adjourned to the one date and then she got the dates mixed up.

She said with regards to the failing to comply with police requirements, she was confused about the requirement because police already have her identifying particulars.

Ms Madden said Honeycombe reported to police twice a week.

Sergeant Phillips said Honeycombe last reported to the police on May 10 and made no further attempts after that.

Ms Madden said Honeycombe was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Sergeant Phillips said Honeycombe continued to commit offences while on bail and it appeared her offending behaviour was escalating.

Honeycombe was fined $750, convictions were recorded and bail was granted.

Her other matters were adjourned to June 16 in Biloela Magistrates Court.