Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

CQ accused criminal of interest to Border Force

Kerri-Anne Mesner
31st May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland woman who is the interest of the Australian Border Force has criminal records in both New South Wales and Queensland.

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe pleaded guilty on May 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to five counts of failing to appear in court and one of contravening police requirement to provide identifying particulars.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said Honeycombe had a criminal record in New South Wales dating back to 2012 and was wanted on a warrant in the southern state.

He said her Queensland criminal record dated back to 2009 and she has eight sets of offending currently before Queensland courts.

The court heard Australian Border Force was interested in Honeycombe, who was a temporary visa holder from New Zealand.

Sergeant Phillips said Honeycombe had four prior convictions for failing to appear in Queensland courts.

Her current charges include common assault, public nuisance, enter dwelling, fraud and stealing.

All five counts of failing to appear were from the same day at Biloela Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Honeycombe had appeared in court regularly until all her matters were adjourned to the one date and then she got the dates mixed up.

She said with regards to the failing to comply with police requirements, she was confused about the requirement because police already have her identifying particulars.

Ms Madden said Honeycombe reported to police twice a week.

Sergeant Phillips said Honeycombe last reported to the police on May 10 and made no further attempts after that.

Ms Madden said Honeycombe was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Sergeant Phillips said Honeycombe continued to commit offences while on bail and it appeared her offending behaviour was escalating.

Honeycombe was fined $750, convictions were recorded and bail was granted.

Her other matters were adjourned to June 16 in Biloela Magistrates Court.

australian border force rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long term Mount Morgan water solution study continues

        Premium Content Long term Mount Morgan water solution study continues

        News Mayor: ‘We will not let the community go without water in the meantime’

        Name and shame: Man had six beers, drove to ‘cool down’

        Premium Content Name and shame: Man had six beers, drove to ‘cool down’

        Crime Thirteen drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court...

        Livingstone Shire to become plastic straw free

        Premium Content Livingstone Shire to become plastic straw free

        Environment From September 1, polystyrene foam food containers and cups as well as single-use...

        Smoke warning as planned burn at Mount Archer continues

        Premium Content Smoke warning as planned burn at Mount Archer continues

        News Sections of First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve are temporarily closed for safety...