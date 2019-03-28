CQ ace serves up more representative success

TENNIS: Olivia Massingham was "speechless” after playing her way into the Queensland secondary schoolgirls open team for a third straight year.

The Cathedral College Year 11 student earned selection after starring for Capricornia at the four-day state championships on the Gold Coast.

The 15-year-old was thrilled when she won the game that secured her selection.

"It was so exciting knowing I'd made the team for the third time. I was speechless,” Massingham said.

"This is the highlight of the year, the thing you look forward to the most.”

Massingham will look to bring her A-game when she heads to the nationals in Adelaide in May.

She is determined to help Queensland match or better its third-placed finish of the past two years.

"I've worked heaps on my fitness and my ground strokes have been really strong,” she said.

Jann Houley

"My strength is definitely my back court game. I'm really aggressive and my serve is pretty good for setting up the points.

"Hopefully we can do as well as we did last year when we were third - or maybe a little better.”

Coach Robert Beak said Massingham was reaping the rewards of her hard work.

"She's getting an all-court game now which is really important,” he said.

"Every year her game keeps developing, and she's a really good worker on the court and off it.

"Her game's getting bigger which we'd expect as she matures and gets stronger.”

Beak said his young charge was a pleasure to coach.

"She's a very good learner, and she's a nice girl on and off the court,” he said.

"This Queensland selection is a massive achievement, especially for a regional player.

"I've had a lot of kids who've made this team but not three years in a row.”