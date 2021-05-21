Menu
SOLD: Lot 11 Kingower Road, Emerald, sold at auction for $1.825 million on May 6. Picture: Contributed
CQ acreage sells for $1.825 million

Aden Stokes
21st May 2021 3:00 PM
An acreage at Emerald has sold under the hammer for $1.825 million.

The property at Lot 11 Kingower Road, Emerald, sold at auction on May 6 through Ray White Emerald.

Sales consultant Paul Muldrew said the auction was held on site at the property, with 10 registered bidders and about 30 people in attendance.

“It was good to see competitive bidding at the auction,” Mr Muldrew said.

“It was a good result.”

The near 100-acre property boasted a three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, multiple storage sheds and 2-megalitre water allocation. Picture: Contributed
He said a business involved in the agricultural field purchased the property.

“They have indicated they would be using it for part of their business,” he said.

The property was zoned community facilities, within the Central Highlands Regional Council Planning Scheme.

Mr Muldrew said the different zoning on the property gave some flexibility to the new owner.

Located on the northern side of Emerald, the near 100-acre property boasted a three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, multiple storage sheds and 2-megalitre water allocation.

Mr Muldrew said the property’s proximity to Emerald, its ease of access and the fact it was in a flood-free area were key features that interested buyers.

