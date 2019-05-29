CQ actor flexes his skills for new series of plays

MOUNT Morgan professional actor, Clint Lennox felt like a teenager again when he was cast in a series of plays to premiere this weekend.

Earlier this year, the in-demand 38-year-old actor was contacted by Arts Central Queensland to offer him an audition in their Living History project after he'd starred in a positively-received local film.

"Roles picked up for me after Lost and Found was released last year,” he said.

And after he gave a successful audition, Clint jumped straight into rehearsals, which included those for his portrayal of Edward in Same Time Tomorrow which he'll perform at the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Sunday.

There he'll join Catie Fry, Mick Donnellan and Bryn Robertson, who star alongside him in two more plays, once again be under the direction of Ian Westley.

Same Time Tomorrow is one in a series of plays which are inspired by the region's past, and will be performed from 11.20am.

It tells the story of four ghosts from different eras of the region's history.

"They all meet up at the same time to discuss how things are going in their own lives, set in the present...my character Edward is from the 1920's,” he said.

"He's been at war, and worked as a school teacher afterwards - he had to be eloquent with a slight English accent.”

Clint found the script to be so cleverly written he didn't need to do any prior research for his role.

"It gave you all the information you required, I had to nail the accent and nature of the character,” he said.

The talented actor will star in a series of plays for the Living History project in September; but before then, he's booked for a performance at the Rockhampton River Festival.

Ian Westley said Arts Central Queensland had found a great team.

"Everyone's given 100 per cent to be ready for the first performance...at the top of their game, and really looking forward to sharing the stories we've been working on,” Westley said.

Each play will be performed in a different section of the Rockhampton Heritage Village, so keep an eye out for the costumed performers roaming around the premises.