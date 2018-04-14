CQ AFL players stand out among interstate crowd

CHAMPS: Katelyn Lynch, Zeickeisha Oakley and Uma Brennan represent the Gold Coast Suns Academy at the inaugural Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour.

AFL: CQ provided a triple threat to the AFL world as three players from within the region continue to rise through the playing ranks.

Katelyn Lynch (Brothers), Zeickeisha Oakley (Brothers) and Uma Brennan (BITS) recently joined girls from throughout Northern Queensland and the Gold Coast to represent the Gold Coast Suns Academy at the inaugural Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour.

Playing together for the first time as they ran onto the field, Brennan said she was amazed how her team united so quickly.

"Despite not having ever played together as a team, we gelled extremely well," she said.

"We each worked out quickly where everyone's strengths laid and used this to our advantage.

"I was also pretty stoked to get the first goal of our second game for our team.

"Overall I am just so grateful to have had this opportunity and look forward to the next one."

Battling it out to to not only be the victorious team, players from Brisbane Lions, Sydney Swans, GWS Giants and the Gold Coast Suns were also competing for spots in the U18 State team.

After being stand-outs during the series, Brennan and Oakley were both named in the U18 female QLD Squad.