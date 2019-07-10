Menu
MAKE IT LAW: Former aged care worker and registered nurse Carolyn Waters. TAHLIA STEHBENS
CQ aged care forum to discuss voluntary assisted dying

Jack Evans
by
10th Jul 2019 11:59 PM
CALLS for more resourcing and a simplified process for Queensland's aged care system and palliative care services have been made ahead of an inquiry scheduled for Central Queensland

People in Central Queensland can have their say on aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying at a public hearing in Rockhampton next Wednesday.

The Queensland Parliament's Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee will hold the hearing.

Committee chairman Aaron Harper, the Member for Thuringowa, said he hoped for a strong turnout to inform the landmark inquiry.

Last week the committee heard from medical specialists, healthcare providers, nurses and general practitioners, as well as local community members from Longreach and Brisbane.

"It is important to acknowledge the additional challenges faced by regional and remote areas of Queensland, and we are hoping that the people of Central Queensland can help us to understand what is and isn't working in the aged care sector and palliative care services in these areas,” Mr Harper said.

The inquiry is also providing a significant opportunity for Queenslanders to express their views on voluntary assisted dying, and whether new laws should be introduced to allow it in Queensland.

Victoria now allows voluntary assisted dying and a recent Ministerial Expert panel's report in Western Australia recommended the introduction of laws in WA.

