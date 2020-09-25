CQ aged care takes extra measures to manage dementia

Carinity Aged Care staff are undertaking specialised dementia training to better support residents living with conditions such as Alzheimer's

Carinity Aged Care staff are undertaking specialised dementia training to better support residents living with conditions such as Alzheimer's

CARERS at Rockhampton’s dedicated aged care centres are undertaking further steps to ensure dementia patients are better cared for.

The kind-hearted teams – which operate out of both Rockhampton and Mount Morgan – are in the midst of learning how to best manage and care for those living with the illness.

Unfortunately, the development appears to be an anonamly after it was revealed training in dementia management is currently not mandatory for aged care workers.

Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe confirmed the flaw, telling the Royal Commission into Aged Care 70 per cent of its 1.5 million strong workforce had not received any training.

READ MORE: Royal commission blames rich elderly in aged care crisis

READ MORE: More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

National CEO of Alzheimer's Australia Maree McCabe.

“With 50 per cent of all those in residential aged care having a diagnosis of dementia, almost every worker across the country is involved in caring for people impacted by dementia,” she said.

“Any organisation that takes on the care of a person living with dementia must commit to training their staff to ensure they are delivering quality dementia care in the home.”

Fortauntely, it appears Central Queensland’s nurses and carers have taken heed to Ms McCabe’s concerns – just in time for Dementia Action Week.

The annual event proves both a timely and crucial reminder of just how crippling the illness can be.

Currently, almost half a million Australians live with dementia, with that number expected to more than double within the next 40 years.

READ MORE: Cheap drug that reduces dementia risk

READ MORE: Granddad dies after alleged king-hit in aged care facility

READ MORE: How soon aged care homes may reopen

Almost half a million Australians are currently living with dementia.

Carinity Shalom Residential manager Beena Basnet said this week it was crucial her team members be skilled in understanding the many complexities associated with the illness.

“Dementia is one of the most prevalent conditions to affect older members of the community, so it is important our care staff be skilled in understanding the complexities of dementia,” she said.

“Our carers are keen to expand their knowledge in being able to provide the best care possible for residents living with dementia.”

She added Carinity carers strived to learn more not only about the physiology of dementia, but also appropriate interventions to prevent adverse behaviours.

“Knowing how to communicate effectively with people affected by dementia means Carinity can better support seniors in the activities of daily living and in activities that bring enjoyment to their lives.”

Dementia Action Week concludes this coming Sunday 27 September. To learn more about the illness, click here.