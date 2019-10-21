CQ agent says properties flying off the market

171 Talford St, Allenstown was on the market for just one day.

DOUG Webber is on fire in the real estate world.

He started off October with a bang selling four houses in the first four days. And by selling a property every second day at least, he’s sold seven houses in 14 days.

September was a quiet month but this month is looking good and he might just break his record yet which he set in January this year selling 14 houses in one month.

Properties aren’t staying long on the market and once buyers see something they want they are snatching them up — and quick.

“I think people are starting to see and read the news about what is going to happen with future jobs and infrastructure,” he said.

“There is the prison expansion, the ring road and the most important thing is Adani, the mining itself is picking up.”

Pat O'Driscoll agent Doug Webber

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 171 Talford St, Allenstown, sold after just one day on the market. Mr Webber said the property was a weatherboard house with tongue and groove walls on the inside, no asbestos, character and on a good size block.

It was in a good location close to TCC, Allenstown Square and the private schools and hospitals.

The sale came down to two buyers looking to renovate and sold for $159,000.

Mr Webber said it was difficult to say how long properties would last on the market - in real estate it’s one of those things, you just never know.

“Sometimes you think houses might sit for a while and they go quicker than anything.

“Look at Gracemere - both went under contract in two weeks.” (see factbox).

A home at 2 Harris Cres, Norman Gardens went under contract before the first open home. It’s selling point was the 9x6 metre shed. It was a lowset brick home, perfect for a mature couple.

“They always want a shed, they want to travel so somewhere park their caravan,” Mr Webber said.

“It’s a lock and leave house, very low maintenance.

Another at 222 Flowers Ave, Frenchville was under contract before the first scheduled open home.

Frenchville will always be popular as the blocks can be quite large and there isn’t any vacant land available. If a property is in the school catchment, it is even more sought after as the Frenchville State School is held in quite high regard.

97 Plahn St in Frenchville has been on Mr Webber’s books for a few weeks but he is waiting for the right buyer. Priced at $289,000 the home does need some work done on it but it is on a huge 1411m2 block.

“You’re looking for the right family where one’s a builder, one’s a plumber or an electrician,” he said.

“In real estate the key is position, presentation and price.

“You want it to look the best you can to get the best price. It comes down to having an agent who is genuine as well.

“I am blessed I have a lot of people in town that trust me after being in retail for 30 years.”