CQ alternative rock band to drop new single

Rockhampton band LightViolet is releasing its new single Mine on Friday. Picture: Contributed

Rockhampton-based alternative rock band LightViolet is releasing its third single Mine on Friday, on May 7.

Kyran James, who is the band’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist, said Mine was a genre-blending song which fused the sounds of alternative, rock, and reggae, with an anthemic chorus that soared through its catchy melodies.

Kyran said the song was written about the feeling of an intense love-connection, “where the energy between the two people will never die, lifting the two people up”.

“Fittingly, the chorus ends on the lyrics ‘You and I will never die‘, encapsulating the spiritual bond discovered through love,” he said.

LightViolet is made up of members Will Smyth on bass, Nick Hooper on drums, Adam Hooper on lead guitar and Kyran on vocals and rhythm.

Long story short, Kyran had been searching for a drummer in 2019 to start a new band.

“Then came along Nick who brought a whole new sound to the table,” he said.

“Adam and Will joined later on, which broadened and deepened our unique sound.”

He said the band had been performing around Rockhampton and Central Queensland since 2019, playing alongside Hands Like Houses and Young Lions.

“Then COVID hit and we buckled down to record our upcoming EP, which will be released later this year,” he said.

LightViolet’s music is available on most streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

For more information and upcoming gigs, follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

