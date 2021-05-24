CQ among highest heart attack hotspots in Qld

CQ is among the highest heart attack hotspots in Queensland.

CQ is among the highest heart attack hotspots in Queensland.

The Central Queensland region is among Queensland’s highest heart attack hotspots, ranking third in the state.

Australian Heart Maps data shows the rate of heart attack hospitalisations in Central Queensland (22.6 out of every 10,000 people) is 30 per cent above the state average.

The Central Queensland region includes Gladstone, Rockhampton, Livingstone, Central Highlands, Banana and Woorabinda.

Not-for-profit organisation The Heart Foundation released the alarming figures as it called on the Queensland Government to put $1.8 million in next month’s state budget towards widening access to the lifesaving service.

The foundation claimed preventing these heart attacks would provide a whopping $230 million in economic and social benefits to the Sunshine State.

Heart Foundation Queensland Heart Health manager associate professor Anna Lewis said cardiac rehabilitation should be a critical first step, no matter where you live.

“However, lack of access and referrals, and significant disadvantage, has meant some patients in regional Queensland are missing out on this lifesaving service,” Ms Lewis said.

“Many of these devastating heart events could have been avoided with the right support following their first heart attack.

“We must ensure all Queenslanders can get the help they need after a heart attack, including investing in platforms that enable people to do sessions remotely.”

Cardiac rehabilitation is a program of exercise, health education, and social support that helps people recover from a heart attack or surgery, stay healthy and stay out of hospital.

The foundation claimed patients who completed this program could improve their recovery dramatically with 40 per cent of patients less likely to return to hospital and 25 per cent less likely to die from a second heart attack.

The modelling showed raising cardiac rehab participation rates from an estimated 30 per cent to 65 per cent would mean 5200 fewer heart events in Queensland over 10 years, and 39,000 fewer years lived with illness or disability.

This measure would save $88 million in healthcare alone – on top of $230 million in social and economic benefits, including more heart attack survivors being able to return to work.

“There’s never been a more important time to keep people healthy and resilient as we move on in recovery from COVID-19. More help for Queenslanders with heart conditions is a key part of this.”

Heart attack hot spots Queensland regions with highest rates of heart attack hospitalisations:

1. Queensland Outback

2. Wide Bay

3. Central Queensland

4. Cairns

5. Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday

6. Moreton Bay-North

7. Townsville

8. Ipswich

9. Darling Downs-Maranoa

10. Logan-Beaudesert