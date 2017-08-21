CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

DITCHED at the vet, found at the pound or simply forgotten; this is the reality for hundreds of would-be pets across Central Queensland.

A team of volunteers who rescue and re-home hundreds of cats and dogs across Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast and Biloela are struggling to keep up as whole litters of puppies and kittens are abandoned.

Capricorn Animal Aid is doing all it can to save the lucky few, with as many as 50 cats and as many dogs in foster care at any one time.

Their aim is to get as many adopted as possible, but the harsh truth is an unknown number is put to sleep every week.

Just last week, 20 animals were rescued, and that figure doesn't appear to be going down.

"There would still be some that are put to sleep, unfortunately, that's just the harsh reality that you can't save them all,” Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples said.

"We have got a strong presence here thanks to the community support, but unfortunately the numbers are just too high.

"We just cant keep up with the amount that are impounded or need to be surrendered each week.

"We see huge increases in litters of kittens and things like that, so unfortunately we can't save them all, and that's why we really try to promote de-sexing.”

To keep up their vital work, Capricorn Animal Aid will host their largest fundraiser of the year, the HHH Presents Capricorn Animal Aid Ball next month.

The Great Gatsby themed event gives ever cent back to the animals, as well as programs such as de-sexing subsidies to assist owners.

Juanita said the night was more than just an opportunity to dress up and enjoy some food, wine and entertainment.

"We stress that not everyone can foster, not everyone can donate, but we are very lucky that we have got great support in terms of holding these events,” she said.

"And we've also got a sponsor HHH Partners, they've come on board as a way of showing that they as a community organisation support animal welfare.

"All proceeds do go to the animals, all of us are volunteers.”

Capricorn Animal Aid Ball