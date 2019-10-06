CQ Animal Society’s bid to help Cruz Can you give this pup a hand to get going on three legs?

FIVE-MONTH-OLD Cruz is a vivacious little pup - full of life and loving nothing more than a play and a run.

However, each step he takes is agony.

His front leg is bowed due to a previous untreated break, and unfortunately the only option is to remove the leg causing him daily pain.

After his leg was fractured about six weeks ago, it healed and resulted in his leg sitting incorrectly.

“After X-rays and a chat with our vets, that leg of his has to go,” CQ Animal Society’s Loz Batley said.

“We have to think of his quality of life later down the track, and having his leg amputated is the kinder option.”

“He has a lot of abnormal pressure on his ankle due to how his leg sits, and he is in pain if he goes for long walks or plays too much.

“For a five-month-old boy that is so full of beans, that’s torture.”

HELP NEEDED: CQ Animal Society is seeking funds for an amputation of Cruz's front leg, which causes him daily pain.

The option of re-breaking the bone to reset it and allow realignment is also not a suitable option for the little pooch.

“Unfortunately he will require ongoing surgical intervention with multiple operations if we go down this path,” foster carer Kayla Souey said.

“The vet has stated not only will it never improve the leg (only stop it from getting worse) he will develop severe arthritis.”

CQ Animal Society reached out on Facebook on Friday, seeking funds to help pay for the pricey procedure.

“This surgery is going to cost us a pretty penny. As much as our vets try to keep our costs low, the anaesthetic, staff time, resources used during surgery etc cost money,” Ms Batley said.

How you can help out cruz