CQ annual rural show may not happen in 2019

SUPPORT AVAILABLE: Caves Progress Society treasurer Louise Barron is calling for people to step up and be part of The Caves show committee. Allan Reinikka ROK271218acaves2

THE popular annual Caves Show is at risk of not going ahead next year.

The Caves Progress Society is urgently calling for members of the community to nominate to be part of the show committee.

Progress Society treasurer Louise Barron said they were mainly looking for someone to step up and take on the role of show secretary.

"We haven't got anyone in that position, so at this stage nothing has been started for a show in April,” she said.

"We've got quite a few people who are willing to help out and there will be plenty of volunteers on the day, we just need one or two key people to take those lead roles.

"It's all the background work that they cover, such as emailing sponsors, and it can be divided between a group of people. Last year we had two people take on the job.

"Realistically it's probably something that would only take an hour through the week.

"Ideally a committee of five people would be able to organise the show wonderfully.”

Mrs Barron said it would be devastating to the community and the Progress Society if the show did not go ahead.

"It is a small community and it is one of those communities where a lot of people come to the show - it would be disappointing,” she said.

"It is a chance for people to bond and it allows networking for a lot farmers who are going through hard times.

"It is also the main income earner for the Progress Society. Without the show next year I don't know where we will end up in the future.”

Her final message to people in the community was "don't be scared to have a go, there is plenty of support”.

"It's almost impossible to fail when many people work together,” she said.

An emergency meeting will be held at 7pm next Thursday, January 3, at The Caves Showgrounds.