Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kimberley Wallace from Morgan Motors in Emerald, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category of the 2020 Queensland Training Awards.
Kimberley Wallace from Morgan Motors in Emerald, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category of the 2020 Queensland Training Awards.
News

CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

Kristen Booth
27th Aug 2020 5:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EMERALD apprentice has been named a finalist in this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Kimberley Wallace, from Morgan Motors in Emerald, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category.

Ms Wallace, who recently completed her parts interpreting apprenticeship, won the Motor Trades Association (MTA) Queensland Apprentice of the Year in 2019.

Kimberley Wallace won the Motor Trades Association Queensland Apprentice of the Year in 2019.
Kimberley Wallace won the Motor Trades Association Queensland Apprentice of the Year in 2019.

Group chief executive of MTA Queensland, Dr Brett Dale, said the team was thrilled to see Ms Wallace go through to the final round of the awards.

“We believe Kimberley is deserving of this achievement, having shown enormous dedication to her studies, and 100 per cent in her final examination results, one of only three students of the MTA Institute to have achieved such heights,” Mr Dale said.

The Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year Award is awarded to an apprentice who has recently completed or is due to complete an apprenticeship in Queensland and who has shown outstanding achievements in their training.

Winners will be announced on Friday, September 11.

apprentice of the year apprenticeship award finalists kimberley wallace queensland training awards
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Positive rainfall outlook for Spring in Central Queensland

        Premium Content Positive rainfall outlook for Spring in Central Queensland

        Weather The latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts CQ will experience wetter and warmer Spring weather.

        New judge for Rockhampton District Court

        Premium Content New judge for Rockhampton District Court

        Crime ROCKHAMPTON’S district court is about to see a change of faces.

        BAD DATE: Woman’s escape plan backfires

        Premium Content BAD DATE: Woman’s escape plan backfires

        News When the man Alira Nicole Radel was dating turned aggressive, she sought a way out.

        REVEALED: What lurks at the bottom of the Fitzroy

        Premium Content REVEALED: What lurks at the bottom of the Fitzroy

        News A fascinating look at what was spotted during a recent hydrographic survey.