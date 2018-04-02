CQ artist inspires others to take care of the planet

MAKING A STATEMENT: Rockhampton's environmental artist Amber Countryman likes to use her artworks to raise awareness and start conversations about environmental issues.

AMBER Countryman cares deeply for our planet, but prefers to rely on a subtle form of environmental activism to get her message across.

By incorporating environmental themes in her art works, the Rockhampton mother and full time visual arts student was able to bring attention and start conversations about causes she felt passionate about.

One pressing issue Ms Countryman, 38, wished to target was modern society's addiction to using disposable plastic products and how our oceans are filled with floating plastic islands.

"I was happy to be asked help spread the message in partnership with GBRMPA and RRC on marine debris with our version of a plastic bottle Earth,” she said.

Unable to obtain plastic bottles from Rockhampton's recycling facility due to health restrictions, she relied upon donations to gather enough bottles to complete her four-month-long project, which was hung in February.

"I try to make a difference within my own personal life by reducing using plastics,” she said.

"It's not something that's going to happen right now but step by step I think each of us can make a difference.”

Ms Countryman said she thought she had found her purpose.

"It's enjoyable in the art way and I'm very passionate about the environment, so combining the two just makes me feel like I can make a difference and the world a better place,” she said.

An eye-catching art installation at the Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility is serving as a reminder to "think global” when it comes to waste.

Made from hundreds of discarded single-use plastic bottles, the sculpture represents the global reliance on plastic, and the importance of local waste minimisation efforts.

Council's Waste Committee chairman, councillor Neil Fisher, said the artwork was now a permanent fixture at the facility's waste sorting area, which is used by dozens of community members and businesses daily.

"This fantastic sculpture has been created by environmental artist Amber Countryman, and now hangs from the ceiling of the Sort it Shed,” Cr Fisher said.

"It's a perfect spot for the globe as it's the first stop for everyone who visits the site, and the area where staff divert as much reusable or recyclable material as possible away from landfill. It sends an important message that our waste consumption has major ripple effects and it's vital that we reduce, reuse and recycle whenever we can.”

Council's environmental councillor Drew Wickerson said the addition to the facility is timely, following the recent Clean Up Australia Day efforts.

"From three clean-up sites alone this year, more than 13 kilos of single use plastic bottles were collected from Rockhampton roadways, parks and creeks,” Cr Wickerson said.

"When single use plastic bottles are littered, they end up in our waterways and make their way to the ocean. A lot of reports on the subject indicate that if trends continue as they are, plastic litter could outweigh fish in the ocean in years to come, and that isn't something anyone wants.

"An easy way to cut down consumption of single-use plastic bottles is to remember to bring your own reusable water bottle when you are out and about, and dispose of litter responsibly.”

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority assistant director Rebecca Allen said the art installation project is a great example of the community and Australian and Local Governments working together to help bring to light issues such as marine debris.

"2018 is International Year of the Reef and provides an opportunity for us all to celebrate the wonder of coral reefs, learn about the threats they face, and to take action,” Mrs Allen said.

"The Great Barrier Reef Outlook Report identified marine debris as a 'high risk' to the Reef, but it's a threat that we can all help to minimise - from small steps like using reusable shopping bags, coffee cups and water bottles to doing a family waste audit and seeing how much plastic you're using and where you can minimise it.”

The art installation is part of the Great Barrier Reef Clean-up and was delivered by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority through Reef Trust in partnership with the Australian Marine Debris Initiative, Tangaroa Blue Foundation, Eco Barge and Reef Guardian Councils.

To see Ms Countryman's globe, visit the Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility and see more of her artworks here.