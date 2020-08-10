CQ artist takes home top gong at national music awards

Miiesha won New Talent of the Year at The 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards.

CENTRAL Queensland musician Miiesha took home the new talent of the year category at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards.

The awards were held on Saturday night, with the Woorabinda artist nominated for new talent of the year, with her latest collection Nyaaringu nominated for album of the year and single Drowning nominated for film clip of the year.

Miiesha said she was really shocked to win.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“I love all the other nominees, so it was just great to be nominated with them.

“It is really nice to know people are connecting with my music and my stories.

“I feel really honoured to be able to represent my community and my family on a national level. They’re really proud of me, it’s been so nice to have so much support.”

With the awards being held virtually this year, she said it was a shame all the nominees couldn’t get together.

“But the black music community really shows up for each other, so I’ve always felt the love and support from them,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to being at the awards next year.”

Physical copies of Nyaaringu are available for pre-order now and in stores on August 28.