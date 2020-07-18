CQ artist’s new single reaches the top of the charts

CENTRAL Queensland singer-songwriter Rachael Dee is soaring to the top of the charts with her second single, Braveheart.

Resilience and strength are themes that run through Rachael’s songs, but never moreso than in her new single, which debuted yesterday at number four in the iTunes Country Songs Chart and the top 100 of the All Genre Songs Chart.

The 31-year-old Rockhampton artist said she was excited about how well her song had been received.

“It’s just one of those things you can hope for, but you never know how it’s going to play out,” she said.

“You just hold your breath and see how it all unfolds on release day and it’s been fantastic.”

Rachael Dee's new single Braveheart.

Written with award-winning Bushwackers member, Roger Corbett, Rachael said she wrote the song she needed for herself at the time.

“For me, writing Braveheart was a very personal experience,” she said.

“When I went to Roger and we sat down for our writing session I had some concepts in my head. I was going through some things in my own life and I needed to find some strength from somewhere inside myself to get through that.

“It’s a special song with an incredibly relatable message at its core. It has this intimate melody that allows the listener to feel and be vulnerable, whilst calling on the courage and tenacity within us to battle the storms that arise in our lives.

“The creative process when writing Braveheart with Roger was magic. I connected with it instantly and I knew it was going to be one of the first songs I shared with the world.”

This is Rachael’s second single, following Little Eyes, and a particularly special track for her.

Braveheart explores the nature of a storm and how it can be applied to the difficult experiences people are confronted with in life.

“Nobody is exempt from challenges and hard times in life, and even moreso now in 2020 where we as a human population are being tested,” Rachael said.

“People need to know they are not alone, that it is ok and necessary to allow yourself to feel, and to know that we all have the strength to persist and come through the storm.

“Hopefully it will connect with people and pull them through some difficult times and help in some way. There has never been a better time to release this song.”

Rachael said she wanted to use her music to connect with people.

“I believe music is an incredible way to reach people,” she said.

“It is a beautiful way to touch people who might find it hard to open up and communicate, and who might be really struggling internally.

“For me, I am driven by contribution and connection with others. There is power in sharing a story to help others, and what better way than through music.

“There is nothing better as an artist than to get feedback that you have reached somebody, and somebody has really enjoyed what you have produced. It is a nice feeling and ultimately that’s why I do what I do.

“I am enjoying exploring my creative side and learning about myself as I develop as an artist.”

Rachael said she has big things planned for the future.

“I have a couple more singles I am excited to release within the next six to 12 months,” she said.

“I want to thank my fans who have followed me thus far. They can count on me to keep giving them some awesome music.”

Braveheart is available on all digital platforms. Follow Rachael Dee on Facebook at Rachael Dee Music.