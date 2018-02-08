CQ artists take centre stage at new gallery exhibition

ART INTERVENTION: Local artists L-R Peta Lloyd, Carmen Beezley-Drake and Emma Ward are among a group of local artists who have been invited to curate an exhibition based on the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.

ART INTERVENTION: Local artists L-R Peta Lloyd, Carmen Beezley-Drake and Emma Ward are among a group of local artists who have been invited to curate an exhibition based on the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection. Chris Ison ROK080215cart1

CARMEN Beezley-Drake has been painting for about 60 years.

The Central Queensland artist, who is a landscape painter, has accumulated a "fair body of work” over that time.

Mrs Beezley-Drake said the inspiration behind her paintings were "places I've been and places I've seen”.

She was one of six artists commissioned to curate a wall at the Rockhampton Art Gallery as part of the Collection Intervention.

Two of her artworks are going to be displayed in the exhibition which opens tomorrow.

Her paintings were inspired by Alice River at Barcaldine and a little waterhole at Tambo in Central West Queensland.

COLOURS AND SHAPES: This is a landscape painting by local artist, Carmen Beezley-Drake called Drowned Coolabahs.

"There are so many very good artists in Central Queensland so it's lovely that they've got an opportunity to show their work,” she said.

Mrs Beezley-Drake said being involved in the exhibition had been beneficial for her.

"It has renewed my acquaintance with these artists and I have discovered previously overlooked artists through my study of the gallery's collection,” she said.

Another Rockhampton artist, Peta Lloyd, who is a print maker will also take part in the exhibition.

"It's just being in the moment of creating that I love, touching the things I make my art with, I love the process and going through making something to completion,” she said.

MINE MASTERPIECE: This is a painting by Maud Sherwood of the Mount Morgan Mine circa 1920 and was a gift of Len Shepherd,1983. Rockhampton Art Gallery Collection.

The other regional artists which will also include their intervention to the display are Emma Ward, Nora Hanasy, Niloufar Lovegrove and Howard Butler.

Rockhampton Art Gallery director, Bianca Acimovic said Collection Intervention, which is free to attend, has presented a new perspective on early modernist paintings.

"Over the last 50 years, the Rockhampton Art Gallery has amassed a nationally significant collection, we hold over 2000 items and we particularly specialise in painting,” she said.

WORKS OF ART: This piece was created by Rick Wood in 1993, called Bait fish 1993. It was also purchased in 1993. Rockhampton Art Gallery Collection.

"You can see around us, there are over 50 paintings and this exhibition has drawn entirely from the collection.

"We are showcasing the permanent collection with regionally practising artists so we've commissioned six artists, all through the Regional Art Development Fund.”

Ms Acimovic said it was the artists' role to curate a wall in the art gallery by selecting art pieces from a number of catalogued works the curator has supplied.

The artists also design the wall and include their works of art.

"This actually celebrates our regional artists, it sits them within the significant national collection,” Ms Acimovic said.

Collection Intervention will be shown at Rockhampton Art Gallery from February 10 to June 3.

The display will be open from 6pm tonight.