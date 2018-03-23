CQ association comes to the aid of special school

A special morning tea was held recently in aid of the Southside Special School.

A special morning tea was held recently in aid of the Southside Special School. Contributed

Laura Newcomb and Betty Burgoyne recently enjoyed morning tea at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. The event was hosted by the Rockhampton and district benefit association.

The function was in aid of the Southside Special School and was well attended.

The April morning tea shall be held at the Heritage Village's shearing shed.

Tuesday 10th, commencing at 9.30 am.

Cost for adults is $14 and $10 for children.

Please call Melody for bookings, on 49282659 by Thursday 5th to secure your bookings.

Please advise Melody of any special needs- for example, wheel chairs, prams, high chair or dietary specials - diabetic or gluten free only.

Everyone is genuinely welcome.

There will be the usual raffles, competitions, money boards multi draw and wonderful entertainment.

Colour theme is Black and white.

Hope to see you all there.