CQ athletes to be tested in 'every way, shape and form'

POWERHOUSE: Tai Gwynne will be among the crossfit athletes competing in the VidaFit Super Series.

POWERHOUSE: Tai Gwynne will be among the crossfit athletes competing in the VidaFit Super Series. Allan Reinikka ROK030419atai5

CROSSFIT: Cindy Tavinor and Lynda Ward, and Alex Budrodeen and Rhyce Philp are firming as the teams to beat in the advanced division of the VidaFit Super Series.

About 100 athletes will hit the floor at VidaFit Rockhampton for round one of the challenging three-round series on Saturday.

They will be vying for the title of series champions and a share of more than $16,000 in cash and prizes.

VidaFit Rockhampton director Dan Withers said the athletes would be tested in "every way, shape and form”, doing anywhere from 10-15 workouts across the three rounds.

"This is a same-sex pairs competition run over three divisions - advanced, intermediate and beginner,” he said.

READ: Tai-tanic effort: CQ teen takes crossfit career to new level

READ: VidaFit takes quinella in teams event in annual challenge

READ: Devastating diagnosis prompts Rocky man's marathon change

"This round is based wholly and solely in the gym and the athletes who will come out on top will be those who are well-rounded.

"We have some exciting plans for the two next rounds in August and September, where we will be testing more specific components of fitness.

"This is the third year of the series. It started off as a social in-house competition but it has grown and evolved into a regional competition.”

Withers said Budrodeen and Philp would be the team to beat in the men's advanced division.

In the women's, last year's winner Tavinor and new teammate Ward would be strong contenders, along with Tai Gywnne and Jacinda Lawrence, and Bec Lennon and Rachel Morrison.

Withers said a children's event would also be held, which was designed to give the younger athletes a taste of CrossFit in a competitive environment.

The children's event is at 11.15am and the first series workout starts at 9am.