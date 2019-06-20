CQ athletics club gets grant from supermarket chain

NORTH Rockhampton Little Athletics Centre has received a $4600 grant from Coles to buy brand new sports gear thanks to funds raised through the sale of Coles' Community Chiller Bags.

The Little Athletics centre in North Rockhampton is one of more than 200 centres across Australia to receive funding from Coles to replace or expand its sports equipment.

Funds for the grants are raised through the sale of specially-marked chiller bags designed by eight-year-old Lachie Macdonald from Victoria and 11 year-old Charlie De Bruyn from Western Australia. For every bag sold, 25 cents is directed to the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund to provide sport equipment grants.

Coles State GM Jerry Farrell said Coles was delighted to provide grants to help the Little Athletics centres in locations such as North Rockhampton.

"Thanks to our customers who have bought our range of chiller bags at Coles stores, we have been able to provide over $800,000 in grants for Little Athletics centres around Australia to help them purchase equipment to support activities such as high jump, discus, hurdles and the various running events,” she said.

"The North Rockhampton Little Athletics Centre told us they would like to receive a grant for first aid kits, trolleys, discuses and shot puts and we were delighted to help because we know these are an essential part of little athletics to support volunteers and young budding athletes,” he said.

North Rockhampton Little Athletics Centre Manager Wayne Roser said the grant would make a big difference to the centre, which needed new equipment to continually provide a high quality and safe weekly experience for its young athletes.

"The Coles grant will have a huge impact on our centre. It will enable us to upgrade our equipment in time for the 2019 Regional Championships which we are hosting. The purchase of trolleys will greatly assist our volunteers to cart the water bottles, equipment and any medical items over the grass terrain rather than having to carry heavy baskets around the field,” he said.

In addition to the chiller bags, Coles sells Community Bags which help to raise funds for SecondBite, Guide Dogs Australia and Clean Up Australia. All Community Bags were designed by school children as part of a bag design competition.