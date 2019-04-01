CQ Aussie Rules kicks off with rainy season opener

AUSSIE RULES: THE off-season is a long time in footy, an opportunity for coaches to have a look at new players, try players in different positions and set-up game plans for the upcoming season.

But there is one thing that you rarely plan for in CQ, wet weather footy!

As the ALFC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership launched into action over the weekend the heavens opened and coaches were busy shuffling around their teams and looking for last-minute changes in game styles to accommodate the wet weather.

At Kele Park, the Kangaroos prepared for the unknown as they hosted Gladstone, launching a new era under the 'Suns' branding.

AFL: Glenmorre Bulls' Gaetano Starvaggi. Allan Reinikka ROK300319aafl1

Signs of improvement for the Suns were evident before a ball was bounced as they fielded two full senior teams and a full women's team on the road, something that was challenging for them in the 2018.

Brothers had several new faces of their own taking the field and while they created more opportunities early they were wasteful in front of goal.

The new-look Suns made the most of their opportunities and kicked truly to trail by just 2 goals at the first break.

AFL: Glenmorre Bulls' Cameron Squires. Allan Reinikka ROK300319aafl2

Despite not converting on the scoreboard, Brothers captain, Jarrod Donovan, was happy with way his team started the match: "It was a pretty hot match in the first 10 minutes with plenty of tackling and body pressure.”

As the game wore on the home team took control of the match and as they piled on 11 unanswered goals either side of half-time.

Donovan credited his team's ability to adjust and push their dominance of the match: "We just slowed it back a bit in the second and third quarter and really started taking control of the game.”

Former junior of the club, Conner West, was dominant through the mid-field and created a few headaches for the opposition when he moved forward late in the game.

AFL: Glenmorre Bulls' Thomas Blackborough . Allan Reinikka ROK300319aafl4

Matthew Jones' return to the Roo's, after a two-year hiatus out west, was outstanding and he didn't miss a beat adding great leadership in the backline and excited the crowd with a massive attempt at a pack mark which didn't quite stick in the wet.

Jacob Carroll was a welcome return to the senior side for the Roos, creating plenty of opportunities and finishing the match with 4 goals.

Despite the end result there were plenty of good signs for the Suns and while he admitted they had plenty of things to work on, particularly their willingness to push hard, experienced coach John 'Nugget' Terrick saw plenty of positives out of his team's effort on the road.

"The guys showed a positive attitude, there's a lot of ability and a lot of new guys and now it's about earning trust with each other and gaining confidence in each other,” Terrick e said.

Over at Stenlake Park it was the end of an era as one of their club greats, Nick Payne, took to the home turf for the last time.

AFL: Glenmorre Bulls' Thomas Blackborough and Panthers' Bryson Hamilton. Allan Reinikka ROK300319aafl3

Unfortunately, it wasn't the fairy tale finish they had hoped for as a slick-looking Panthers outfit moved the ball through the midfield with ease, despite the wet conditions, kicking the only 3 goals of the opening term.

The second quarter was a hard-fought contest with neither side able to take control of the game but a strong second half saw the Panthers run out convincing winners.

At Swan Park, the reigning premiers sent an ominous warning to the competition as the prolific goal-scoring team showed that they were just as gritty in defence, keeping a depleted BITS line-up scoreless.

With a new lease of life in the forward line, stalwart Nathan Milburn was among the home side's best, finishing the match with 4 goals.