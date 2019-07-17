CQ author shares knowledge of local birdlife in new book

SUCCESSFUL SERIES: AuthAuthor Keith Ireland (left) presents a copy of his new book 'Bird Anecdotes book two' to Historical Society President Eric Anderson while society historian John Fletcher has the new Bird Calendar for 2020.

WITH the new Rotary Bird Calendar for 2020 now on sale to raise funds for cancer research, Morning Bulletin columnist, photographer and author Keith Ireland has already commenced his talks to different community groups.

Keith discusses the different birds illustrated with interesting and entertaining anecdotes of things that have happened during his photographing of them.

One of his first presentations was to the Rockhampton and District Historical Society on Saturday, 6 July 6.

The historical society has an excellent collection of our history available to be seen at the Burrough Chambers in North Rockhampton.

This includes books, photographs, documents and a wealth of other material.

Following his illustrated talk, Keith presented a copy of his new Bird Anecdotes book two to the society.

Keith's first book in the series has sold out and his new one has another selection of 30 anecdotes as presented in The Morning Bulletin.

Over half of the books printed have already been sold so if anyone would like to purchase a copy, contact Keith on 0417 362 436 or visit Gunna Doo Hardware, City Printing Works or Arcade News in Rockhampton.

Calendars can also be purchased in these locations, as well as Daniel's Surgical, Frenchville Post Office, Camera House and Green Bros.

New members and visitors are welcome and can get further information from John Fletcher on 4927 4897.