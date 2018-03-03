CQ author to take part in Rocky's women celebrations

Living on a rural property, just over one hour from Gladstone, Therese Creed is already planning her second book. Photo Contributed

A CENTRAL Queensland author will be the guest speaker at an International Women's Day event next week.

Rockhampton residents are invited to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) at an evening with acclaimed local author, Therese Creed, to talk about women's accomplishments in publishing as well as what still needs to be done.

Rockhampton Regional Council community services committee chair councillor Rose Swadling, said she was delighted Therese Creed would be joining residents at the library.

"IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, from those who secured our right to vote in 1902, to those who drafted equal pay legislation in 1969, and all those who have contributed immeasurably to our society.

"However IWD is a time to acknowledge that we still have more to do when it comes to achieving gender parity, whether it's in the professional or personal sphere."

"It is also about celebrating women here and now: Therese Creed undoubtedly deserves to have her achievements highlighted, with two bestselling books under her belt and a cattle station to help run.

"Council is especially pleased to host Therese as she has adopted this part of Queensland as her home after moving up from Sydney.

Therese Creed, author of Redstone Station and Charlotte's Creek, said she was looking forward to the event.

"I always dreamed of living out in the bush, and I am now living that dream in CQ.

"I am looking forward to sharing my experiences as a writer. There are definitely some challenges women still face - for example many are encouraged to write under a male pseudonym - but there are also some brilliant things to celebrate when it comes to women in publishing."

The event will take place on Wednesday March 7 at Rockhampton Regional Library.

About the event:

When: March 7 at 5.30pm

Where: Rockhampton Regional Library

Other info: Come dressed in your finest soirée outfit and join an elegant evening at the library. A cost of $5pp covers drinks and nibbles, and signed copies of Creed's books will be available for purchase.

About Therese Creed:

Therese Creed grew up in Sydney as one of nine children. From an early age she loved horses and dreamed of one day living in the bush. After leaving school she became a primary school teacher for four years before deciding to take a break and spend some time riding a trail from Victoria to Queensland. During a 5-month pit-stop she met a local farmer, Cedric Creed, who joined her riding further north to Cooktown. After marrying Cedric Therese became involved in the running of the family cattle station. She now knows a fair bit about fighting fires, pulling windmills, driving trucks and tractors, shoeing horses and fencing. She now divides her time between helping out on the station and bringing up her four young children, as well as writing popular books Redstone Station and Charlotte's Creek.

The cover of Therese Creed's latest novel Charlotte's Creek. Therese will be participating in Rockhampton International Women's Day celebrations.

About IWD:

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. International Women's Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first​ ​March 8​ ​IWD gathering supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the​ Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom's Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women equality. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organisation specific.​ Make IWD your day! - everyday!

2018 theme is Press for Progress. With the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings telling us that gender parity is over 200 years away - there has never been a more important time to keep motivated and #PressforProgress. And with global activism for women's equality fuelled by movements like #MeToo, #TimesUp and more - there is a strong global momentum striving for gender parity.

And while we know that gender parity won't happen overnight, the good news is that across the world women are making positive gains day by day. Plus, there's indeed a very strong and growing global movement of advocacy, activism and support.

So we can't be complacent. Now, more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity. A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

International Women's Day is not country, group or organisation specific. The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. So together, let's all be tenacious in accelerating gender parity. Collectively, let's all Press for Progress.