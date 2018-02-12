CQ backyard panel beater busted with over 2g of pure meth

FILE: A Rockhampton man has been busted with ice during a police raid on his home.

A BACKYARD panel beater will spend the next two months in prison for drug possession.

Nardean Victor Spindler, 44, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to three possess dangerous drugs charges, one of possessing drug utensils and two breaches of bail.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant on June 28, 2017, on Spindler's Murray St residence and located 2.006 grams of pure methamphetamines, a joint weighing 0.9 gram and two bags of cannabis weighing 63 grams.

He told police it was all for his own personal use.

The court heard he was on court ordered parole at the time.

Ms King said police executed another search warrant at the same property on January 10 where 4 grams of cannabis was found in Spindler's bedside table and a further 28 grams located in another part of the house.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said Spindler lives with his 82-year-old mother who has health problems

He said Spindler works out of his backyard fixing cars by doing panel beating work and other repairs.

Mr Murray pointed to Spindler's criminal history about the seven-year gap in drug offences between 2009 and 2016.

He said his client was aware he was looking at serving time in prison and had arranged alternative care for his mother.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Spindler to a six-month head sentence with a parole release date of April 12.