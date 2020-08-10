CQ bank rejoices in strengthened network amid closures

STAFF at The Capricornian appear to be rejoicing in its new-found title as the sole customer-owned banking institution in Central Queensland.

Its apparent glee comes mere days after competitor MyState Bank announced the closure of its remaining Central Queensland branches.

In a statement released on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Dale Grounds reflected on what has been an undeniable rise to success since its inception in a Park Avenue kitchen.

The credit union, now a sizeable $360 million entity, has two locations – an East Street headquarters and Stockland branch – as part of its growing portfolio.

Despite most businesses suffering significant downturns due to COVID-19, Mr Grounds further revealed his delight at the bank’s 12,000 member strong network.

“Central Queensland has obviously been impacted by COVID-19, which has created economic upheaval, however not as severely as the rest of Queensland.”

“Having a strong local presence of seven branches, with Central Queensland based loan assessment and management, has meant we have been able to directly support our customers with regular contact and sensible understanding of their circumstances.”

An employer to over 50 staff – 38 of those in Rockhampton alone – was only one factor which further cemented The Capricornia’s commitment to the community.

Bank officials have also reportedly contributed in excess of $120,000 annually to support community grants and local sponsorships.

“Our on the ground staff understand the growing and changing needs of the people of Central Queensland,” Mr Grounds said.

He said the overall goal moving forward was to both grow and evolve to suit the changing needs of individuals and their circumstances.

“Our branches are open, and our Member Relationship Officers are ready to assist existing members and new members that wish to discuss their financial options,” Mr Grounds said.