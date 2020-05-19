Menu
CQ barbies are a hot item in lockdown

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 7:34 PM
WHAT began as a sideline for a Capricorn Coast ­manufacturing company has recorded a hundred-fold increase in interest since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Iron Fire range of barbecues, smokers and grills grew out of the All Industries plant in Yeppoon which usually designs and manufactures underground mining equipment and rollover cages for vehicles.

Designed and made in Yeppoon, Iron Fire's barbecues and grills are this winter's hot ticket items
“Most of All Industries’ work is conducted face-to-face and our managers wanted to test whether they could diversify into e-commerce,” Jasmin Mannes said.

“Iron Fire began in ­October 2018 but it’s since the beginning of lockdowns associated with COVID-19 that we’ve seen our online reach skyrocket.”

Although most of the interest to date has come from the bigger cities, there is a cupboard smoker in place at Yeppoon’s Vue Bar and Restaurant.

One of Iron Fire’s earlier and fancier models resembles a giant steam train.

“You can cook pretty much anything on them,” Ms Mannes said of the equipment, which is generally made to order for clients from all around Australia.

“They’re particularly good for low-and-slow style cooking which turns affordable cuts of meat into delicious meals.”

