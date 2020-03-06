CQ Barras chase Frank Fisher Cup

TROPHY HUNT: Malcolm Darkin, pictured making a fast break for Emu Park, will line up with the CQ Barras at this weekend’s Frank Fisher Cup in Cherbourg. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Barramundis are in Cherbourg this weekend, keen to lift the trophy at the inaugural Frank Fisher Cup.

They will be one of four indigenous teams contesting the event, named after the legendary Frank Fisher.

Affectionately known as “Big Shot”, Fisher was a skilful five-eighth who made a name for himself in the 1930s.

He played a number of high-profile games, twice representing Wide Bay against Great Britain touring teams.

In 2008, he was named in the Indigenous Team of the Century, alongside the likes of Arthur Beetson and Johnathan Thurston.

Members of the CQ Barramundis will be out to make an impression of their own when they take the field on Saturday.

They will play the Wide Bay Stingrays, while the South West Emus will tackle the Sunshine Coast Bunyas.

Chris Conway is in the CQ Barras line-up.

The winners will meet in the Cup final on Sunday, while the losers will play off in the Plate final on Sunday.

The Barras are sponsored by Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation and Central Queensland Indigenous Development.

Team manager Jason Field said they had assembled a competitive outfit.

The line-up includes Chris Conway, Robert Freeman, Emilio Munns, Brandon Kemp and former Capra Malcolm Darkin.

“I think we’ll go quite well,” Field said.

“We’ve got a good mix of players from across the region.

“The strength of the side is the camaraderie amongst the boys.

“They’ve played a lot of carnivals together and they know each other well.

“It will be a good chance for people in Cherbourg to see some quality football, and it’s also a great opportunity for our players to represent their region.”

QRL Indigenous Advisory Committee chair Eddie Monaei said he was proud to see rugby league driving positive change among communities.

“We are using the game of rugby league and the legends of our community to be advocates for change,” Monaei said.

“Sport is the vehicle to engage the community and change the mind of our people to make healthier choices in their lives and change their perspective moving forward.”